Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,950. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

