Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 1,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,665. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

