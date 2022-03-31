ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 59,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 578,620 shares.The stock last traded at $32.01 and had previously closed at $32.29.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

