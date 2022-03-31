ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $25.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 14.8% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $253.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.66 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

