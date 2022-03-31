ACT Wealth Management LLC Invests $291,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.09 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $311.54 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.