ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $95.00

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 96.23 ($1.26), with a volume of 38139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £68.64 million and a P/E ratio of 10.58.

Get ActiveOps alerts:

In other news, insider Sean Francis Paul Finnan bought 41,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £39,799.68 ($52,134.77). Also, insider Richard John Jeffery bought 157,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £149,252.60 ($195,510.35).

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions worldwide. The company provides Workware+ solutions comprising ControliQ, a cloud-based employee performance management solution that enables organizations balance workloads and resource levels for various functions relating to operations; WorkiQ, workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring solution, which enables organizations to manage productivity and employee wellbeing; and OpsIndex to score and benchmark key metrics based on industry sector and regional trends.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.