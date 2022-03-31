Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.18.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,472,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

