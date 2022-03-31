Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. Acutus Medical updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AFIB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,224. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.71. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

