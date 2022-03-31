ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 45,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,487. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -16.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

