Adam McKinnon Acquires 120,000 Shares of Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG) Stock

Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG – Get Rating) insider Adam McKinnon acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00 ($7,669.17).

The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Magmatic Resources alerts:

Magmatic Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magmatic Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, cobalt, and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Myall, the Moorefield, the Parkes, and the Wellington North projects located in the East Lachlan, New South Wales.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magmatic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magmatic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.