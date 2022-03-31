adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $322.67 Average PT from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of adidas stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $120.44. The stock had a trading volume of 83,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. adidas has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
