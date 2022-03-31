adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $322.67 Average PT from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of adidas stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $120.44. The stock had a trading volume of 83,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. adidas has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

