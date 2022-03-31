Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.51. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 4,597 shares trading hands.
ADV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 56,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $314,208.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,316 shares of company stock worth $824,778. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.