Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.51. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 4,597 shares trading hands.

ADV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 56,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $314,208.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,316 shares of company stock worth $824,778. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

