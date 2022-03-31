Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.
About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
