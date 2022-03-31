Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

