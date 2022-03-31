AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,173 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $823.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.