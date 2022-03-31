AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion stock opened at $113.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.22. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Allegion Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.