AE Wealth Management LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,024,000 after acquiring an additional 227,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,198.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 101,605 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 576,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 766.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 50,172 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

