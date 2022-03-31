AE Wealth Management LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16,904.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 479,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 476,707 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,594,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 197,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.