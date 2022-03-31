AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 818.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQD opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a positive change from Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

