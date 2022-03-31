AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 818.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQD opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (QQD)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.