AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene stock opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

