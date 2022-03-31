AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACM. Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.16. 6,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,411. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

