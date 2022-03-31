aelf Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, aelf has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $222.32 million and approximately $48.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00270804 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003556 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00036912 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
aelf Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “
aelf Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
