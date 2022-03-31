AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.44 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AerCap by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

