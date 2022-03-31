AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 132,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,887 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 525,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,215 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $379.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.86%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

