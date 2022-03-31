AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $141.81 and last traded at $142.49. Approximately 23,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 928,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.65.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

