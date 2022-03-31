Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Agilent Technologies worth $151,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $280,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.88. 35,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.06 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.