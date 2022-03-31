Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

AGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.09.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 271,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,900. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74. Agiliti has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,800 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

