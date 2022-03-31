Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGFY. Craig Hallum lowered Agrify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Agrify from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.90.

AGFY traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 641,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Agrify has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 4,951.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,427,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 2,379,133 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 808,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,642 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the third quarter valued at $4,841,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

