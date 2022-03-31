Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Akouos stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,131. Akouos has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $166.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akouos by 9,144.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Akouos by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akouos by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akouos by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

