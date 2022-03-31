Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $596.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,353 shares of company stock worth $160,843. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

