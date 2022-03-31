Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $596.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.11. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,353 shares of company stock worth $160,843. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 675.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

