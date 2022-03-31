Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Trading Up 4.3%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.41. 1,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

