Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Trading Up 4.3%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.41. 1,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGNPF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.