Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba is benefiting from solid momentum across its retail business driven by its growing China and International Commerce businesses. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Shares of BABA traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 938,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,500,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $299.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average is $132.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

