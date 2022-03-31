AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 58.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 58.6% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $127,524.72 and $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00024721 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

