Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $140.39 on Thursday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

