Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $79.00. The stock traded as high as $69.99 and last traded at $67.61, with a volume of 12106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,674 shares of company stock worth $3,730,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

