Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.27

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 99385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $512.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,421,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 301,102 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $11,640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,895,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 774,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 414,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

