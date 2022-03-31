Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,738,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.