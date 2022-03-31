Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 842,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMBA stock opened at $105.65 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $81.28 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -144.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,473 shares of company stock worth $15,421,995. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

