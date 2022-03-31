Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABEV. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

ABEV stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

