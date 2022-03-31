Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,020. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ameresco by 410.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

