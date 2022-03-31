American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AEP opened at $99.42 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $99.44.
