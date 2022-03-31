American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.82. The stock had a trading volume of 51,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,945. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average is $174.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

