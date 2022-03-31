American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

NYSE AWK opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day moving average is $167.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

