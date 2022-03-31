American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.
NYSE AWK opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day moving average is $167.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
About American Water Works (Get Rating)
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
