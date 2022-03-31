AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.11. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,757,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.