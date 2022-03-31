Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Down 0.7%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00. 183,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 70,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$292.75 million and a P/E ratio of 56.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.83.

Amex Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AMX)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

