Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 111,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 141,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 372,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

