AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Nick G. Karabots Sells 102,000 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) major shareholder Nick G. Karabots sold 102,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AXR stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. AMREP Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of AMREP worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMREP (Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.