AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Nick G. Karabots Sells 102,000 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) major shareholder Nick G. Karabots sold 102,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AXR stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. AMREP Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.76.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.
About AMREP (Get Rating)
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
