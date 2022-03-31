Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

AMRS opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Amyris has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amyris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amyris by 45.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Amyris by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

