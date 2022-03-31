Analysts Anticipate KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.81). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,397. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

