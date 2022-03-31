Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Kirby posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 583.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,287,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. 5,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,922. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kirby has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

